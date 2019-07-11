Kids face long wait for dentist

Over 14,000 children in County Galway have been waiting for dental screening for more than twelve months, it was revealed in the Dáil this week.

According to TD for Galway East Anne Rabbitte (FF), 58 young people have been waiting for more than a year to have a filling put in or tooth removed.

Deputy Rabbitte believed that children in the county needed to have the opportunity to have dental treatment carried out closer to home, rather than be required to travel into Galway City.

“Considering that anaesthetics are involved, we must remember that those waiting are in pain. If in pain, we would like to have the tooth removed.

“It would be beneficial to have diagnostic facilities attached to primary care centres. Maybe we have such long waiting list because people are working and cannot get time off to bring their kids to the city centre, to Newcastle,” said the Portumna-based TD.

