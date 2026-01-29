Kia’s EV2 ticks all the right boxes

By Gerry Murphy

Kia has revealed the EV2, a new electric B-segment SUV that represents the brand’s entry point into its expanding electric portfolio. The EV2 combines bold design, advanced technology and everyday versatility, offering the best of Kia in its most compact electric car yet.

The EV2 will arrive in Ireland this Spring, pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the launch date.

Following the success of award-winning models, such as the EV6, EV9, EV3, and, most recently, the EV4, the EV2 brings Kia’s EV expertise into a more accessible, compact segment, expanding the brand’s reach to a broader audience across Europe.

Entering Europe’s second-largest automotive segment, the B-SUV segment, the EV2 strengthens Kia’s position in an electric market that is expected to grow significantly by the end of the decade.

At 4,060mm long, the model combines a compact footprint with strong proportions tailored to urban environments. Vertical daytime running lights, the latest Star Map Signature Light, a striking shoulder line, and robust wheel arches complete the distinctive exterior. Wheel options range from 16 to 19 inches, and a variety of exterior colours are available.

Inside, the EV2 offers an open, calming cabin inspired by a ‘Picnic Box’ concept, blending logic and emotion through fabric-rich materials and intuitive design. A wraparound dashboard surrounds occupants, enhancing comfort and perceived spaciousness.

The EV2 features Kia’s latest triple-screen ccNC infotainment system: 12.3-inch driver cluster, 5.3-inch climate control screen, and 12.3-inch central touchscreen display. Ambient lighting and eco-friendly materials reinforce the modern interior atmosphere.

An optional sliding and reclining rear seat system maximises everyday usability by increasing rear legroom to a segment-leading 958 millimetres when pushed back, or by increasing the boot capacity up to 403 litres when pushed forward. The boot space is complemented by a class-leading 15-litre frunk.

The EV2 is available with two battery options: a 42.2-kWh standard-range battery and a 61.0-kWh long-range battery. The anticipated all-electric driving range reaches up to 317 kilometres for the standard-range version and up to 448 kilometres for the long-range version (WLTP pending). Both versions feature a 400V architecture and deliver rapid DC fast charging.

The Standard model completes the process in 29 minutes, while the Long Range version takes about 30 minutes. The EV2 also supports both 11 kW and optional 22 kW AC charging.

Kia’s declared commitment to sustainability through the application of its 10 material solutions across both the interior and exterior includes bio- and BTX-free exterior paint, bio-based plastics, bio-PU seat upholstery and carpets made from recycled PET, sourced from fishing nets.

Produced at Kia’s Žilina plant in Slovakia, production will begin in two phases with standard-range models arriving in Ireland in Spring, followed by long-range and GT-line variants in Autumn.

Pictured: The new Kia EV2.