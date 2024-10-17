  • Services

Kia unveils price plan for EV3

Published:

Kia unveils price plan for EV3
By Gerry Murphy

Kia has revealed full pricing and specification for latest new model, the EV3, the company’s dedicated compact EV SUV.

With a combination of bold design, innovative technology, and groundbreaking features Kia believes that the EV3 sets a new standard in the compact EV SUV sector.

The EV3 will arrive in Ireland this November with prices starting from €36,790. It will be available in three trims including Earth 2, Earth 3 and GT-line. Featuring an 81.4kWh battery and AER range of up 605km; Earth 2 models also come with a 58.3kWh battery choice featuring an AER range of 436km.

The EV3’s battery is also equipped with a liquid cooling system, which is used during charging to optimise battery thermal management and enhance charging speeds enabling charging from 10 to 80% capacity in 29 minutes.

The Earth 2 trim is available from €36,790 with the 58.3kwh battery, or €40,350 with 81.4 kWh battery and standard specification includes 17” alloy wheels, dual 12.3” display screens, LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel. Wireless phone charging and android auto/apple car play are also standard.

Earth 3 is available exclusively with the 81.4kwh battery from €42,840 and features include 19” alloy wheels, Vegan leather seats, Power adjustable front seats and blind-spot collision avoidance. The range-topping GT-line is available from €47,190 and adds GT-line styling, Vehicle-2-Load capabilities, Power adjustable sunroof and a Smart power tailgate.

“The EV3 features groundbreaking design and an industry-leading electric drivetrain,” said the Managing Director of Kia Ireland, Ronan Flood.

“Coupled with its overall practicality and class leading interior spaciousness, we expect strong sales volumes for EV3 in 251. I would encourage anyone in the market for an EV to take a test drive in this car when it arrives in dealerships next month.”

Full pricing for the Kia EV3 is as follows:

Model    Battery             Range             Price after grants

Earth 2 58.3 kWh           436KM                €36,790

Earth 2 81.4kWh            605km                 €40,350

Earth 3  81.4kWh           560km                €42,840

GT Line 81.4kWh           560km                 €47,190

Pictured: The new Kia EV3.

