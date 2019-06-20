Kia gets its Soul back with the return of higher-spec model

Kia has gotten its Soul back on sale in Ireland, and this time it is a higher-spec model with more technology and electric power. e-Soul will be sold in Ireland exclusively as an electric vehicle with the long range 64kw battery with a range of 452kms as standard.

The long-range 64 kWh battery pack is paired with a 150 kW (204ps) electric motor, making it 84% more powerful than the outgoing Soul EV (up from 81.4 kW /110ps). The long-range 64 kWh e-Soul can travel up to 452 kilometres on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle.

Kia Motors Ireland is offering the e-Soul with two trims and just the long range (64kw/452kms) powerplant. Both trim levels are generous, featuring 10.25” touchscreen AV/Nav display and 7” supervision cluster and safety features including Lane Keep Assist, Smart Cruise Control and Front Collison Avoidance.

Additional features on the K2 include full leather trim, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Heads-Up Display and Blind Spot Detection. The K2 comes on the market at €35,995 and the K3 at €37,495, both prices include VRT relief and government grants.

Every exterior panel on the e-Soul is new, yet it remains instantly recognisable by staying true to its ‘boxy’ origins. Its urban crossover design has been enhanced with sharp full-LED headlamps integrated into the upper ‘brow’, which extends across the front of the 1,800-mm wide car.

The front and rear bumpers, and a solid panel in place of a grille, give it a smooth, aerodynamic appearance. The charging socket is housed behind a small panel at the front of the car. Strake-style LED foglamps beneath the headlights replace the round lamps found on the previous Soul EV.

The e-Soul’s interior space is finished with acoustic-inspired shapes and textures, creating a full sensory experience. Kia retain the signature ‘tweeter’ speakers, which bookend the dashboard, a feature of the previous-generation Soul which exemplified the car’s combination of cool design and ultimate functionality.

