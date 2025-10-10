  • Services

Keys handed over for new social housing developments in Tuam and Ardrahan

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first sod was turned today on a major new social affordable housing development in Claregalway.

Housing Minister James Browne broke ground at Cluain na Gaoithe, which will offer 88 new homes at Lakeview.

Minister Browne said more work has to be done, to bring more affordable developments on stream.

He also officially opened two newly completed housing developments – Pairc Na Cille at Weir Road in Tuam, and Caislean Raithin in Ardrahan.

This man in Ardrahan told James Varley he’s absolutely delighted with the new home for him and his wife who has dementia

