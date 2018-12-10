Ketamine amongst drug seizures in Galway

A large quantity of ketamine – an anaesthetic commonly used as a horse tranquiliser, but also used recreationally and as a date rape drug – that was destined for use in the city’s night-time economy, was intercepted by Galway Gardaí.

Ketamine, when used legally, is a prescription painkiller for humans and animals. It gives the user a ‘hallucinogenic high’, and creates a ‘dreamlike state’, and has become popular among recreational drug users in Ireland.

However, it has also been used as a ‘date rape’ drug, because it is a potent sedative, and those who consume it can find it difficult to move – it has been slipped into the drinks of unsuspecting victims, who are subsequently sexually assaulted.

A public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee held in Westside Community Centre heard how a large quantity of ketamine was uncovered in a drug bust earlier this year.

In response to questions from JPC Chairman, Councillor Mike Cubbard, Superintendent Pat McHugh of Salthill Garda Station explained that a large chunk of the €225,270 drugs seized that were categorised as ‘other’ in the latest Garda report related to one major seizure of ketamine. The remainder of that figure related to prescription drugs, such as Valium, that were intercepted by Gardaí.

An estimated €131,625 worth of cocaine was seized in the first 10 months of this year, as well as €47,056 worth of ecstasy, €226,425 worth of cannabis, and €18,575 worth of heroin.

The total street value of the drugs seized by Gardaí in Galway City and Salthill in the first 10 months of this year amounted to €650,000.

That was netted during 79 seizures of drugs for sale or supply, 14% fewer than the same period last year. There were also 184 incidents of simple possession – down by 15 incidents or 14%.

Supt Marie Skehill, replying to Councillor Pádraig Conneely, said she did not have to hand, statistics about how many of the drugs crimes recorded in the figures resulted in successful prosecutions.