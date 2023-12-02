Kerrane demands extra health supports for communities taking in refugees

Many rural communities that have welcomed refugees are in urgent need of additional support.

That’s according to local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, who says health and medical services are a particular concern.





She’s raised the issue in the Dáil repeatedly, and in her latest contribution, said she cannot understand the lack of action.

