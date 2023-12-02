  • Services

Services

Kerrane demands extra health supports for communities taking in refugees

Published:

Kerrane demands extra health supports for communities taking in refugees
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/vnkhqp/kerrane.mp3
Share story:

Many rural communities that have welcomed refugees are in urgent need of additional support.

That’s according to local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, who says health and medical services are a particular concern.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She’s raised the issue in the Dáil repeatedly, and in her latest contribution, said she cannot understand the lack of action.

 

The post Kerrane demands extra health supports for communities taking in refugees appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway man recognised with Young Property Professional award

A Galway man has been awarded with the Young Property Professional Award for 2023. Ryan Hanley of...

no_space
Councillor James Charity announces that he will not be running in next year’s local elections

Independent Athenry/Oranmore Councillor James Charity has confirmed this morning that he will not...

no_space
Taoiseach unable to promise extra funding for flood-hit Clarinbridge businesses

The Taoiseach has said he cannot make any promises to increase the funding being provided for flo...

no_space
Three Galway winners in national Gaeltacht Awards for community-based proposals

The three Galway winners in the Gaeltacht Awards, a national competition for community-based prop...

no_space
Seven Galway sports clubs receive €50,000 under national fund

Seven Galway sports clubs have received up to €50,000 as part of a national fund worth €5m Minist...

no_space
Kinvara woman wins national Climate Ambassador Award

Kinvara woman Hilda O’Grady has been presented with a national Climate Ambassador Award Hil...

no_space
4 Ukrainians living in Galway to perform at Bord Gais Energy as part of the National Ukrainian Choir

Four Ukrainians living in Galway will be performing live tonight in Dublin alongside Phil Coulter...

no_space
University of Galway and Ahascragh Distillers bring home prizes at SEAI Energy Awards

University of Galway and Ahascragh Distillers have both brought home prizes at the SEAI Energy Aw...

no_space
Portiuncula Hospital to begin carrying out abortions this month

Portiuncula Hospital is one of five more hospitals that will start carrying out abortions in Dece...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up