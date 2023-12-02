Kerrane demands extra health supports for communities taking in refugees
Published:
-
-
Many rural communities that have welcomed refugees are in urgent need of additional support.
That’s according to local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, who says health and medical services are a particular concern.
She’s raised the issue in the Dáil repeatedly, and in her latest contribution, said she cannot understand the lack of action.
