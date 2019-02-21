Kennedy in top form as Presentation Athenry easily retain A title

Presentation College, Athenry 1-14

Gort CS 0-10

Patrick Earley at Duggan Park

FOR the second consecutive year, Presentation College, Athenry had too much for Gort Community School in what was in truth, a disappointing Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ hurling final played out in Ballinasloe on Saturday.

With an abundance of talent on show, the fine crowd in attendance would rightly have expected fireworks, but the stars on show did more to cancel each other out rather than bring the best out of each other in a tight, dogged battle.

Pres Athenry looked a cut above their south Galway rivals for the vast majority of the game and could well have had the game wrapped up by half-time, were it not for three guilt edged goal opportunities which went abegging for Mike Finn’s charges.

Despite that, they still went in at the break with a healthy 0-9 to 0-3 lead and after a strong start to the second half by Gort, Adam Clarke’s well taken goal against the run of play knocked the stuffing out of the Pat Conole and Michael Healy managed Gort boys.

With eleven of the 21 players used in last year’s extra-time All-Ireland final defeat to St Kieran’s still in their ranks, Pres Athenry went in to this final as favourites and set about proving just why early on as Gort CS struggled to get to the pitch of the action.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.