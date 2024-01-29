Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting
Keith Finnegan is to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting
The 62 year-old Mervue native is one of the station’s best known voices, as the presenter of the flagship morning current affairs programme
As well as his career behind the mic, he also served as the station’s Chief Executive Officer for three decades until April 2021
Keith feels the time is right to hand over the reins to a new voice
He received an IMRO Hall of Fame award in 2022 for his distinguished service to the industry
This is how Keith made the announcement on his Galway Talks programme this morning
