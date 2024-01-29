Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting

Keith Finnegan is to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting

The 62 year-old Mervue native is one of the station’s best known voices, as the presenter of the flagship morning current affairs programme





As well as his career behind the mic, he also served as the station’s Chief Executive Officer for three decades until April 2021

Keith feels the time is right to hand over the reins to a new voice

He received an IMRO Hall of Fame award in 2022 for his distinguished service to the industry

This is how Keith made the announcement on his Galway Talks programme this morning

