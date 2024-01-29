  • Services

Services

Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting

Published:

Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting
Share story:

Keith Finnegan is to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting

The 62 year-old Mervue native is one of the station’s best known voices, as the presenter of the flagship morning current affairs programme


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

As well as his career behind the mic, he also served as the station’s Chief Executive Officer for three decades until April 2021

Keith feels the time is right to hand over the reins to a new voice

He received an IMRO Hall of Fame award in 2022 for his distinguished service to the industry

This is how Keith made the announcement on his Galway Talks programme this morning

 

 

The post Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
World-renowned genocide scholar to deliver public lecture at University of Galway

One of the world’s foremost experts on genocide will deliver a public lecture at the Univer...

no_space
Galway and Cork most popular destinations for people relocating

Galway and Cork were by far the most popular destinations for people who have relocated since the...

no_space
Changing Places facility on Salthill Prom finally opens

Access for All Galway has confirmed that the Changing Places facility along the Prom in Salthill ...

no_space
Call for free car parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses

There’s a call for a limited number of free one-hour parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost...

no_space
Public info day this Wednesday in Barnaderg on planned Cooloo Wind Farm

A public information day will take place this Wednesday in Barnaderg, organised by the company be...

no_space
Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award

Ballinasloe’s Carmel Grealy has been announced as the outright winner of the prestigious He...

no_space
Plans lodged for apartment complex in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a new apartment complex in Moycullen. The project, led by Heanue Const...

no_space
University of Galway Professor is new Chair of National Museum of Ireland board

A University of Galway professor has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of the National...

no_space
Castlerea Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Frenchpark

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in County Rosc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up