Keith Finnegan appointed International Relations Officer at City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Galway Bay FM broadcaster Keith Finnegan has taken up a new job at Galway City Council.

He’s been announced as their International Relations Officer, tasked with establishing and nurturing vital partnerships around the world.

Keith retired from Galway Bay FM last year after 34 years of broadcasting – but it didn’t take long before he decided it was time for a fresh challenge.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin about the importance of the new job – and what he can bring to the table.

