Keep your dog under control as lambing starts up

DOG owners have been urged over the coming weeks to make a special effort in ensuring that their pets are kept under control at all times as the peak lambing season approaches.

Minister of State and East Galway TD, Seán Canney, said that everyone had to be aware of the terrible dog attacks on sheep that had occurred over recent years – something that was unacceptable.

‘‘Dog owners must be mindful that with ownership comes responsibility. Owning a dog means that you have to feed, house and care for your pet, but you must also remember that you have to keep them under control at all times. Never let your dog out unsupervised, especially at night,’’ urged Minister Canney.

He warned that even normally quiet and docile dogs could turn into killers and especially so when they were joined by other dogs.

As well as the animal cruelty involved, such attacks also had a major impact, both financially and emotionally, on the farmers involved and their families, he said.

Deputy Canney added that while dog wardens and the Garda Síochána were doing what they could, they couldn’t be in every part of the country at all times.

“The solution rests with the dog owners. Whether you live in or near the countryside or visit it for recreational purposes, I ask that you be on guard the whole time. Do not give your dog the opportunity to attack sheep and cause distress and pain to both sheep flocks and their owners,’’ he said.

Deputy Canney – Minister of State, with responsibility for Dog Control at the Department of Rural and Community Development – also warned that the dog owner under the Control of Dogs act can be held liable for the losses suffered by farmers due to dog attacks.

