Karl Marx play for Fringe Festival

The Karl Marx Play, an anarcho-comedy by Rochelle Owen, will be performed on Sunday, July 28, at the Black Gate Centre in Galway City as part of the Galway Fringe Festival.

This staged-play reading, performed by Gerry Conneely and presented by Margaretta D’Arcy, focuses on what Darcy describes as ‘the agony of Marx’.

The political activist and writer is trying to finish his Communist Manifesto but is ‘racked by boils, poverty and writer’s block’.

The audience will follow his adventures as he attempts to achieve his aim.

The Karl Marx Play will be performed on Sunday, July 28, at the Black Gate, Francis Street, from 4-5pm.

More information at galwayfringe.ie. Tickets are available online and from the box office at the Fringe Gallery on 15 New Dock Street in Galway City.