Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Kane sisters from North Connemara are to receive a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award
They are among 7 outstanding awardees in the traditional music sector announced today at the University of Limerick’s Irish World Academy
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Liz and Yvonne Kane are much respected musicians and educators.
Born in Letterfrack, they were educated in Kylemore Abbey School.
They were taught music by the great Sligo musician and music teacher, Mary Finn and by their grandfather, Jimmy Mullen.
They first came to national and international prominence during the three-year period in which they toured with accordion player, Sharon Shannon as members of her band, The Woodchoppers.
They toured Ireland and the United States following the release of their first album in 2002 and in 2022 they released their fourth album
Based in Letterfrack they have a solid teaching schedule with a large number of fiddle students both locally and virtually.
They have taken the best Music Group title at this year’s Gradam Ceoil awards, and are the only Galway winners
The post Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing development in Mountbellew
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Mountbel...
Two young people to represent Galway at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow
Two young people are to represent Galway city and county at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorro...
Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants
Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants. ‘Daróg̵...
Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara
Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period l...
Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme
County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding th...
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members
Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in ...
Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain
Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect wate...
New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway
A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at ta...
Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop
Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 ye...