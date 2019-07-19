Kaleidoscope showcases six-year creative journeys

Kaleidoscope, the first exhibition from artists Lily Johnston and James Dorrian, will go on display at the KAVA Courthouse space in Kinvara this Friday night.

Kaleidoscope takes its inspiration from the geometry of life, and gives an insight into the duo’s artistic journey over the past six years, since both began painting.

Their work ranges from abstract to portraiture and they use various styles and media, so Kaleidoscope promises plenty of variety and colour as well as a snapshot of artistic progression.

Lily grew up in Connecticut, spending the summers in Kinvara with her sister and parents, who ran Johnstons’ hostel on Main Street. Since moving back to the south Galway village five years ago, Lily has immersed herself in the community, and is treasurer of the KAVA artists’ committee.

Art has been part of Lily’s life since childhood, both as a hobby and, more recently, as a career. Along with painting murals and window chalk drawings, Lily’s more focused medium is pen illustrations. This exhibition has helped her to broaden her range from pen to painting, learning and experimenting.

