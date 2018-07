Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister will visit the city later this morning for the opening of the new Western Region Garda Headquarters in Renmore.

Minister Charlie Flanagan will be joined by the Acting Garda Commissioner as he cuts the ribbon on the 25 million euro building located on the Dublin Road.

The Minister will open the Renmore facility at 11am.

