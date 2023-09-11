Justice Minister to engage with Galway Gardaí following recent public order incidents in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Justice is to engage with Gardaí in Galway today following recent public order incidents in the city.

Five men have been charged following an altercation on Williamsgate Street on Friday evening.

While, separately, four people were hospitalised following a large altercation at Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road just after 6 last evening.

Two men who were assaulted are receiving treatment at UHG while another man and a woman are also receiving treatment after a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people

The injuries sustained by all four are non-life threatening

Gardaí are investigating the serious public order incident, with footage widely shared on social media.

A number of weapons and two vehicles were also seized.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Sean Kyne, says action needs to be taken to address these incidents: