Justice Minister to engage with Galway Gardaí following recent public order incidents in city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Justice is to engage with Gardaí in Galway today following recent public order incidents in the city.
Five men have been charged following an altercation on Williamsgate Street on Friday evening.
While, separately, four people were hospitalised following a large altercation at Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road just after 6 last evening.
Two men who were assaulted are receiving treatment at UHG while another man and a woman are also receiving treatment after a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people
The injuries sustained by all four are non-life threatening
Gardaí are investigating the serious public order incident, with footage widely shared on social media.
A number of weapons and two vehicles were also seized.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Sean Kyne, says action needs to be taken to address these incidents:
More like this:
INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emer...
Refusal rate for CAHMS in West exceeding 40% this year
The rate of refusal for Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in the West is exceeding 40 p...
Bus Éireann adds capacity to Gort morning service
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has added capacity to its morning service in Gort. An ...
HSE claims elective surgical hub will slash waits by two thirds
The HSE has claimed that patients waiting on elective surgery in Galway will have a maximum wait ...
Galway City Council chamber report a breath of fresh air for meetings
The Mayor of Galway expects Galway City Council meetings to return to the purpose-built chamber i...
100 voices sought for choir performance
A Galway-based choir is set to take group singing to another level as they seek 100 voices to joi...
Four people in UHG for injuries after large altercation at Headford road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four people are being treated for injuries at UHG following a larg...
IFA Galway Chairman urges farmers to make presence felt at protests this week
IFA Galway Chairman, Stephan Canavan is calling on Galway farmers to ‘make their presence f...
Galway RNLI launch to assist two kayakers in difficulty on Galway Bay
Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch on Saturday ...