Justice Minister suggests Garda superintendent could remain in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister has offered hope that the position of Superintendent in the Clifden Garda District will not be scrapped as was indicated this week.

It’s after a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee suggested that Superintendents will no longer be stationed in Clifden or Tuam due to a new divisional model being trialed.

However, a Dáil reply appears to leave the possibility of a Superintendent being located in Clifden open.

