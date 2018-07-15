Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister has offered hope that the position of Superintendent in the Clifden Garda District will not be scrapped as was indicated this week.
It’s after a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee suggested that Superintendents will no longer be stationed in Clifden or Tuam due to a new divisional model being trialed.
However, a Dáil reply appears to leave the possibility of a Superintendent being located in Clifden open.
Justice Minister suggests Garda superintendent could remain in Clifden
