Justice Minister praises “phenomenal” work of COPE Galway following visit

The Justice Minister has praised the “phenomenal” work carried out by COPE Galway.

Minister Helen McEntee is on a two-day visit to Galway, to meet with organisations and local politicians to discuss issues of concern across the county.





One stop was city-based COPE Galway, which offers homeless, domestic abuse and older people services.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister McEntee said domestic violence is an epidemic – and organisations like COPE Galway are vital.

Photo credit – Wiki

