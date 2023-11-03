Justice Minister praises “phenomenal” work of COPE Galway following visit
The Justice Minister has praised the “phenomenal” work carried out by COPE Galway.
Minister Helen McEntee is on a two-day visit to Galway, to meet with organisations and local politicians to discuss issues of concern across the county.
One stop was city-based COPE Galway, which offers homeless, domestic abuse and older people services.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister McEntee said domestic violence is an epidemic – and organisations like COPE Galway are vital.
