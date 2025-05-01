Justice Minister in Galway city for POA conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan is in Galway city today for the annual Prison Officers’ Association conference.

POA President Tony Power will address the conference at the Galmont Hotel, and will urge the Minister to urgently address prison overcrowding.

The POA says it’s causing a ‘potentially explosive situation’ as there are 5,344 people in custody, with 358 of those sleeping on mattresses on floors.

The Minister is set to open the conference with an address at 10AM.