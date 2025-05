This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed during his visit to Galway his department is now responsible for IPAS.

The brief has been moved from the Department of Integration, and today is the first day of the transfer.

Minister O’Callaghan is attending the Prison Officers’ Association conference in the city today.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm outside the Galmont Hotel this morning, Minister O’Callaghan vowed to get IPAS numbers under control