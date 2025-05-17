Just under 100 social homes back in service across Galway

There were 94 social homes reactivated from vacancy across Galway city and county last year, according to figures released by the Department of Housing last week.

The report also revealed that Galway City and County Councils has shifted towards what it has called a ‘planned maintenance’ model, which they say leads to faster re-letting and more consistent occupancy

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne revealed that nationally that 2,357 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in 2024 under the Voids Programme.

Galway City and County Councils saw 77 homes returned to use in 2023 and 94 in 2024. They say that this trend is expected to continue in 2025 and will mean ongoing upkeep and more consistent occupancy.

Overall, in the last ten years, 880 social homes in Galway have been brought back in use under the Voids Programme.

Minister Browne, who has been under fire over the Government’s failure to hit targets, said that making more efficient use of existing housing stock was another approach being utilised to bring more homes back into active use.

He said that the Voids Programme supported local authorities in preparing vacant homes for re-letting and builds on the ongoing work to tackle vacancy and dereliction to ensure vacant properties are re-used for housing.

“I am currently pulling every lever to reactivate vacant properties,” he said.

“Under my direction, the Department is acting quickly to bring vacant social housing back into use across towns and villages, which is critical to help ease pressure on the existing housing stock, boost supply, and ultimately to provide much-needed homes.

“Beyond addressing the demand for social housing, renovating these unoccupied homes also benefits communities by preventing decline and abandonment, and I feel strongly about getting this done as fast as is possible for people. No one wants to see properties that should be homes lying idle,” he added.

Minister Browne welcomed the fact that nationally, the number of vacant social homes requiring pre-letting work was lower last year than in 2023.

“This is because we are actively shifting to what’s known as a ‘planned maintenance’ approach for our social housing stock in order to minimise the time it takes to re-let properties,” he said.

“I commend Galway City and County Councils for their partnership in returning these homes to active use over 10 years from 2014-2024. Their efforts will have a meaningful impact on 880 households,” he added.

Pictured: Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne