Just two properties available to rent for HAP tenants in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just two properties were available to rent in Galway for HAP tenants in June.

One of those was located in the city centre, and the other just outside the city centre, according to the Simon Communities of Ireland’s latest report.

Nationally, the Locked Out of the Market Report show only 32 HAP properties available to rent – with 22 of those in Dublin.

The charity’s Executive Director Ber Grogan says it’s harder to get HAP rentals in rural areas:

Locked Out of the Market is a snapshot study undertaken every quarter over three consecutive days.

The report tracks the number of properties advertised to rent within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits.

Details were gathered from Daft.ie for the following areas: Cork City Centre, Cork City Suburbs, Dublin City Centre, Dublin City North, Dublin City South, Galway City Centre, Galway City suburbs, Limerick City Centre, Limerick City suburbs, Portlaoise, Kildare (selected areas), Athlone, Sligo Town, Dundalk, Co. Leitrim, and Waterford City Centre.

