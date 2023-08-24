Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway last year.
New figures from the National Council for the Blind show just 82 fines were handed out across the entire country.
The data has been gathered by the NCBI as part of the “Clear Our Paths” campaign.
The biggest single obstacle facing those with sight loss are cars parked on footpaths – while dog poo is another major concern.
It’s a big enough problem that both Galway and City County Councils have rolled out campaigns targeting dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets.
But figures released by the NCBI show just 2 fines were issued in the county for dog fouling last year – while none were handed out at all in Galway City.
It’s a story replicated across the country – the highest figure was 27 fines in Kerry, but 18 counties didn’t issue any fines at all.
Meanwhile, when it comes to bad parking, the city council issued almost 1,700 fines last year – compared to just 20 slapped on motorists by the county council.
The NCBI is pleading with the public to put themselves in the shoes of a blind or visually impaired person, to better understand the dangers presented by inappropriate parking and dog fouling
More like this:
Celebrating lifelong love of colour
Artist Kenneth Webb first visited Connemara in the 1950s and fell in love with its unique landsca...
Connemara’s clean waters celebrated from the skies in stunning new video
They’re known to botanists and scientists as blue dots – a data base of the cleanest waters which...
Lunchbox advice for pupils and college students
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As that nation’s offspring prepare to head b...
Land of opportunity at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe
A strong interest has been expressed in a large residential holding of land located at Redmount ...
Galway gig for four-piece who just love the buzz of it!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In June, Donegal four-piece Sheerbuzz ended a three-year break...
Rocking night in store with Eddi, Alan and ‘motley crew’
Arts Week with Judy Murphy In the late 1990s, accordion player Alan Kelly accepted an invitati...
Ruthless champions show no mercy in one-sided rout
St Thomas’ 3-31 Portumna 2-10 By Eanna O’Reilly in Loughrea A tremendous second-half per...
Burke duo fire Oranmore/Maree back into the hunt
Oranmore/Maree 2-21 Tommy Larkins 0-17 Darren Kelly in Duggan Park Oranmore/Maree are ba...
Cat weather to deal with feral moggies!
Volunteers with Galway Cat Rescue braved Storm Betty last weekend to trap, neuter and return (TNR...