Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway last year.

New figures from the National Council for the Blind show just 82 fines were handed out across the entire country.

The data has been gathered by the NCBI as part of the “Clear Our Paths” campaign.

The biggest single obstacle facing those with sight loss are cars parked on footpaths – while dog poo is another major concern.

It’s a big enough problem that both Galway and City County Councils have rolled out campaigns targeting dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets.

But figures released by the NCBI show just 2 fines were issued in the county for dog fouling last year – while none were handed out at all in Galway City.

It’s a story replicated across the country – the highest figure was 27 fines in Kerry, but 18 counties didn’t issue any fines at all.

Meanwhile, when it comes to bad parking, the city council issued almost 1,700 fines last year – compared to just 20 slapped on motorists by the county council.

The NCBI is pleading with the public to put themselves in the shoes of a blind or visually impaired person, to better understand the dangers presented by inappropriate parking and dog fouling