  • Services

Services

Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year

Published:

Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway last year.

New figures from the National Council for the Blind show just 82 fines were handed out across the entire country.

The data has been gathered by the NCBI as part of the “Clear Our Paths” campaign.

The biggest single obstacle facing those with sight loss are cars parked on footpaths – while dog poo is another major concern.

It’s a big enough problem that both Galway and City County Councils have rolled out campaigns targeting dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets.

But figures released by the NCBI show just 2 fines were issued in the county for dog fouling last year – while none were handed out at all in Galway City.

It’s a story replicated across the country – the highest figure was 27 fines in Kerry, but 18 counties didn’t issue any fines at all.

Meanwhile, when it comes to bad parking, the city council issued almost 1,700 fines last year – compared to just 20 slapped on motorists by the county council.

The NCBI is pleading with the public to put themselves in the shoes of a blind or visually impaired person, to better understand the dangers presented by inappropriate parking and dog fouling

More like this:
no_space
Celebrating lifelong love of colour

Artist Kenneth Webb first visited Connemara in the 1950s and fell in love with its unique landsca...

no_space
Connemara’s clean waters celebrated from the skies in stunning new video

They’re known to botanists and scientists as blue dots – a data base of the cleanest waters which...

no_space
Lunchbox advice for pupils and college students

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As that nation’s offspring prepare to head b...

no_space
Land of opportunity at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe

A strong interest has  been expressed in a large residential holding of land located at Redmount ...

no_space
Galway gig for four-piece who just love the buzz of it!

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In June, Donegal four-piece Sheerbuzz ended a three-year break...

no_space
Rocking night in store with Eddi, Alan and ‘motley crew’

Arts Week with Judy Murphy In the late 1990s, accordion player Alan Kelly accepted an invitati...

no_space
Ruthless champions show no mercy in one-sided rout

St Thomas’ 3-31 Portumna 2-10 By Eanna O’Reilly in Loughrea A tremendous second-half per...

no_space
Burke duo fire Oranmore/Maree back into the hunt

Oranmore/Maree 2-21 Tommy Larkins 0-17 Darren Kelly in Duggan Park Oranmore/Maree are ba...

no_space
Cat weather to deal with feral moggies!

Volunteers with Galway Cat Rescue braved Storm Betty last weekend to trap, neuter and return (TNR...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up