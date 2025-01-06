Just ten per cent of applicants will get keys to their new affordable homes

The 17 lucky applicants set to receive the keys of Galway’s first affordable homes development in over a decade represent just ten per cent of the families who had sought to live there.

In total, Galway County Council received 165 applications for the 17 units in the soon-to-be-completed first phase of the development which include two two-bedroom, nine three-bedroom and six four-bedroom houses.

Located on the Lakeview Road in Claregalway, the housing scheme also features a crèche and is located close to local amenities in the village centre.

However, Cllr David Collins said that the good news is that there would be more social and affordable housing coming down the line – although it still won’t meet the demand for such accommodation.

Work on 16 additional homes in the second phase of the development will commence in January and will be delivered in mid-2025 with a further 28 units to be developed in the third phase later next year.

These are the first affordable homes to be developed in County Galway since 2013 and Galway County Council is currently providing nominations to the developer, Damree Developments (Claregalway) Ltd.

Applications were accepted via an online application portal between October 14 and November 11 last.

Cllr Collins said that it was critical that the state continues to provide affordable housing in the Claregalway area given the growth in population in recent years.

But he warned: “if we are to provide additional housing in Claregalway, then the whole issue of the village bypass has to be raised again. We cannot ignore it.

“We are talking about providing an additional 60 plus houses over the next couple of years, which is to be welcomed, but the provision of the Claregalway bypass has to be done in tandem with this,” added Cllr Collins.

