Just one XL Bully dog surrendered in Galway

Just one XL Bully type dog was surrendered in Galway from February to the end of March out of 48 surrendered to local authorities across the country.

The dogs were banned from February 1st – making it illegal to own, breed, sell or re-home them.

11 were surrendered in Dublin City, 10 in Limerick, followed by 4 in both Cork City and Kildare.

In Galway, one was surrendered to the City Council and none to the County Council.

1 thousand Certificates of Exemption have been issued to XL Bully type owners, which allows them to keep the dogs until the end of their natural lives.