This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just one HAP property is available to rent across Galway city centre and its suburbs.

That’s according to the latest Locked Out of the Market report, which looked at properties between September and December last year.

It found that nationally only 46 properties were available to rent as part of the Housing Assistance Payment scheme.

Tony Geoghegan is the Interim Executive Director at the Simon Communities of Ireland.