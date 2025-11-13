  • Services

Just a third of public think new Galway city bus network will benefit them

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just a third of people think an overhauled bus network for Galway City will benefit them.

The results of a public survey on the ambitious BusConnect project was presented to City Councillors this week by the National Transport Authority.

BusConnects is a complete overhaul of the city bus network, offering 50% more services, including a 24-hour service between Knocknacarra and Parkmore.

And this latest survey from the NTA shows that half of people believe that the project will benefit the Galway area as a whole.

But when it comes to personal benefit, that figure drops to just a third.

It also appears that the public are less than thrilled with some of the changes to the bus routes.

The proposed bus route number 3, which would serve Ballybrit via the Seamus Quirke and Tuam Roads, received a 15% approval rating, the lowest among the new routes.

Meanwhile, the highest approval rate was 50% for route 10, going from Gateway Retail Park in Rahoon to Oranmore.

There was plenty of questions from Councillors, with many calling for additional bus lanes in areas such as Castlegar.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare questioned the poor feedback on the proposed Ballybrit route, while Social Democrats Councillor Alan Curran led calls for an increase in bus shelters.

There will be 193 bus stops installed as part of Busconnects – but the NTA clarified that it’s up to the council to install them, not the NTA.

It’s hoped the new bus network will be in place by 2027, depending on the availability of funds.

