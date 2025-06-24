Just 110 affordable homes for Co. Galway between 2025 and 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council plans to deliver just 110 affordable homes in total between 2025 and 2026.

That pace is far slower than what the local authority would like – and the issue dominated a meeting at County Hall this week.

It’s a common complaint – there’s been an enormous focus on building social homes, but close to zero affordable homes have been delivered.

That’s despite the ready acknowledgement of a huge “squeezed middle” who don’t qualify for social housing but cannot afford to buy.

A handful of affordable homes offered in Claregalway earlier this year were the first to hit the market since 2012.

And this week’s meeting heard the overwhelming demand from the local area and the county was so high, they had to look at a lottery system.

One of the key talking points this week was the fact it’s not viable to build affordable homes in rural areas due to current Government policy – and not any fault on the part of Galway County Council.

Councillor Ollie Turner said it’s no great surprise, when the cost of actually physically building is now really only half the total cost.

Councillor Alan Curran pointed out in Ballinasloe, the local authority is buying up everything being built to provide social housing, putting them in direct competition with private buyers.

Meanwhile, Councillor Martina Kinnane said the real elephant in the room is the total lack of wastewater infrastructure in many rural towns and villages needed to build homes.

Fingers were also pointed at dereliction – with Councillor Geraldine Donohue nothing there’s inexplicably just five properties on the derelict sites register for the entirety of Co. Galway.