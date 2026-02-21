Jury still out on roundabout solution in Loughrea

The jury is still out on whether a mini roundabout holds the answer to the ongoing frustration over traffic ‘bedlam’ in Loughrea.

Loughrea area councillors were told that a consultants’ report, ordered to find a solution to lengthy delays at the Westbridge traffic lights, had determined that a mini roundabout was feasible – but may not be safe.

This came as councillors once again hit out at the gridlock being caused in the town as a result of sequencing at the controversial junction.

Cllr Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) said action was urgently required, suggesting that the lights were “killing the town centre”.

“It’s a joke what’s going on,” he said, slamming what he argued was a lack of progress on the issue.

“The Mart Road was closed the other day and it caused absolute havoc. There were cattle on the road . . . thankfully it was only for a couple of hours but in that time, the Westbridge was a no-go-area,” said Cllr Maher.

The timings at the lights seemed to be “totally out of synch”, he said, warning that locals would “take matters into their own hands” if the Council didn’t take action, such was the level of frustration over this issue.

“This is the best town in County Galway for shopping and everything else and nothing is being done about this,” said Cllr Maher.

Cllr Michael Regan (FF) suggested that the best course of action would be to remove the lights altogether and introduce a pedestrian crossing.

Executive Engineer Gerard Haugh said a report had come back from consultants, for which Cllr Maher had allocated funding to advance.

The Council had gone back to the consultants with a number of queries, he said, and a finalised report should be completed within weeks.

Removing the lights without an alternative was not the answer, he said, adding: “We have to remember elderly people, kids, people with disabilities, who use that junction.

“We are never going to create a situation that’s unsafe for vulnerable road users,” said Mr Haugh.

The root of the problem was increasing traffic levels, he said, and the lights were “doing the best they can” to deal with that.

Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy said the preliminary report indicated that there was room for a mini roundabout at the junction but there were “safety concerns”.

“That may be resolved by eliminating some of the turning movements. For example, on the Athenry road, you may not be able to turn onto the Galway Road. That is being looked at,” said Mr Troy.

Cllr Maher said ensuring that large trucks and HGVs were banned from entering the town centre would address some of the safety concerns.

“They shouldn’t be coming through the town. They are coming off the bypass [motorway] at Ballinasloe and coming through Loughrea because they are not willing to pay the toll,” he said.

Pictured: Cllr Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher…urgent action.