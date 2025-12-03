Junior Sports Minister to attend Tuam meeting on Community Sport Facilities Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue is to attend tomorrow’s Tuam meeting on the Community Sport Facilities Fund

The event will focus on giving advice and answering questions to help ensure local clubs are in the best possible position to benefit from the funding.

The session takes place at 5 tomorrow evening in the Ard Rí Hotel and Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney is encouraging clubs, community groups and sporting organisations to attend