  • Services

Services

Junior Sports Minister to attend Tuam meeting on Community Sport Facilities Fund

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Junior Sports Minister to attend Tuam meeting on Community Sport Facilities Fund
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue is to attend tomorrow’s Tuam meeting on the Community Sport Facilities Fund

The event will focus on giving advice and answering questions to help ensure local clubs are in the best possible position to benefit from the funding.

The session takes place at 5 tomorrow evening in the Ard Rí Hotel and Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney is encouraging clubs, community groups and sporting organisations to attend

More like this:
no_space
UHG Emergency Department staff balloted for industrial action over unsafe conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe INMO has begun a ballot of staff at the UHG Emerg...

no_space
Public information event over plans for major Cashla power plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public information event on the proposed Cashla Pea...

no_space
Connemara named Ireland's most Instagrammable destination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara has been named Ireland’s most Instagrammabl...

no_space
Portumna to host National Famine Commemoration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortumna has been chosen as the location of the 2026 ...

no_space
Dáil hears of Connemara commuters left on roadside due to full buses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has been hearing how commuters in Connemara ...

no_space
XL Bully owner charged with not keeping his dog muzzled

The owner of an XL Bully has appeared in court in Conamara for failing to muzzle the dog in a pub...

no_space
New Veterinary Ireland President operates clinics in Athenry and Tuam

The Galway practitioner who has just taken over as head of the country’s vets has re-iterated his...

no_space
Regeneration prospects have hit the buffers

By Avril Horan THE regeneration of Dunmore has come to a standstill in what has been described...

no_space
Court of Appeal to hear evidence in February in Connemara murder and rape case from 1998

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLawyers for a 51-year-old man who has spent 24 years ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up