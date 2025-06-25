  • Services

Junior Minister to officially open refurbished and repurposed Portumna Courthouse

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney is to officially open the refurbished and repurposed Portumna Courthouse today

The historic building – which had been vacant for two decades – has been reimagined as a multi-purpose arts, performance, remote working and social space.

The 3 million euro project was supported by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and gives the former courthouse a renewed role in the heart of the community.

The ribbon will be officially cut at a public event at 10 this morning

