Junior Minister places doubts on reversal of contract for IPAS accommodation in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Minister Sean Canney says it’s hard to see the contract for IPAS accommodation in Kinvara being rescinded.

It comes as residents in Kinvara says they’re aiming to seek a judicial review on the granting of a contract to house 98 asylum seekers at the Merriman Hotel.

The Kinvara Community Council has been raising concerns about the plans and say the agreement has been made without consultation.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway East TD Sean Canney says he will be meeting Government colleagues next week, but doubts the plans can be reversed.

Eamonn Coy of Kinvara Community Council told Sally Ann Barrett that they feel their concerns are being ignored

