Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning

Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this morning.

She will be officialy opening two new classrooms in Creagh National School aswell as visiting St Teresa’s Special School.





Minister Madigan will then visit Garbally College and Ardscoil Mhuire for a tour of their Special Educational Needs facilities

