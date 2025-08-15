Junior Finance Minister to officially launch West-Midlands Credit Union in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Junior Finance Minister Robert Troy is to officially launch the West-Midlands Credit Union in Tuam later this morning
The newly rebranded and refurbished branch is a merger of St. Jarlath’s Credit Union and Athlone & Castlerea Credit Union
It’s now one of the largest credit unions in Ireland with the branch network covering Galway, Roscommon, and Westmeath
A series of celebratory events will take place across all the branches from 11 this morning
Activities will include children’s entertainment such as face painting, along with tea, coffee and refreshments
Galway GAA football star Damien Comer – a former pupil of St. Jarlath’s College Tuam will make a special guest appearance at the Tuam branch from 2 to 3.30pm