Junior Enterprise Minister to launch National AI Meet in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Junior Enterprise Minister to launch National AI Meet in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Enterprise Minister Niamh Smyth, who has special responsibility for Artificial Intelligence is to launch the National AI Meet taking place in Galway tomorrow.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is supporting the third edition of this event to which more than 300 businesses have been invited.

Údarás CEO Tomás Ó Síocháin says they’re looking forward to seeing how AI can drive sustainable economic development in communities while supporting the Irish language.

A panel of experts will cover a variety of topics, giving insight to the ways in which AI can help Gaeltacht businesses.

The Meet has been organised by TechIreland in partnership with Údarás, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and InterTradeIreland.

 

