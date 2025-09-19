  • Services

Junior Defence Minister responds to conerns of Gaza protestors in Galway

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Protestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have gathered in the city this afternoon to coincide with the visit of a Government Minister.

Junior Defence and European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne visited a school in Spiddal and the University of Galway.

He then made his way to City Hall, for a Community Reception and briefing event on Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Saoirse Duhan were at the University of Galway today to speak to protesters:

At City Hall, Sarah Slevin put their concerns to Minister of State, Thomas Byrne:

He also spoke of Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU:

