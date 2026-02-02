Junior Certs from 15 Galway school rewarded for their exam excellence

An impressive 67 exceptional Junior Cert students from 15 secondary schools across Galway city and county are being honoured for their achievements last week with prestigious Medtronic STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards.

The students were recognised for their excellence in the Junior Cycle Technology and Engineering subjects.

The first group – from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir; Coláiste na Coiribe; Galway Educate Together Secondary School; Presentation College Headford, and St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea – received their awards last Thursday.

The second group – from Clarin College, Athenry; Coláiste an Eachréidh, Athenry; Glenamaddy Community School; Portumna Community School; Presentation College Athenry; Gort Community School; St. Killian’s College (Coláiste Chilleáin Naofa), New Inn; Holy Rosary College; Archbishop McHale College, and Seamount College Kinvara – will accept theirs today.

The Medtronic STEM Outstanding Achievement Award honours students who achieved Distinctions in their 2025 Junior Cycle exams, serving as a recognition of the academic dedication required to excel in these rigorous technical disciplines.

The awards ceremonies also signal a bright future for Galway’s global hub for medical technology.

With nearly 40 percent of the national MedTech workforce based in the west region, the high standard of excellence seen in local classrooms is directly feeding the future talent pipeline. Local schools’ focus on STEM ensures Galway remains a competitive centre of excellence on the world stage.

Senior R&D Director at Medtronic Ronan Rogers said that the MedTech giant believed that investing in young people was vital to secure the future of innovation.

“The level of talent we are seeing in these schools, particularly the rise in STEM excellence here in Galway, is an exciting indicator of the strength of our future workforce,” he said.

“By recognising these achievements at an early stage, we want to encourage students to see themselves as the future engineers and scientists that Ireland needs, and who will continue to carry out work that transforms peoples’ lives,” he added.

Pictured: Students from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir pictured at Medtronic Parkmore after being presented with the Medtronic STEM Outstanding Achievement Award. Also pictured are School Principal, Alan Mongey, and Tom Shiel, Medtronic Site Lead.