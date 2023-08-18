Jump in COVID-19 cases in Galway in past month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway has jumped in the past month.

Since the start of August, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 128 cases of COVID in Galway.

That compares to just 29 cases in the entire month of July.

Nationally, 732 COVID-19 cases were reported last week – that’s an increase of 13 percent compared to the week before.