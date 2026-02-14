Judge ‘horrified’ at man walkingdown street with samurai sword

By Ronan Judge

A Judge has said she was “horrified” that a man would walk down a busy street in Galway City carrying a samurai sword.

Judge Valerie Corcoran said she could not relay how “horrified” she was as she imposed a suspended five-month prison sentence on Peter Moran.

Moran (64), with an address at Killtullagh, Killimordaly, pleaded guilty to having a samurai sword which had a blade or was sharply pointed, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapoms Act.

Galway District Court heard Gardaí had received a number of reports of a man carrying a samurai sword on Williamsgate Street at around 6.45pm on a date in November 2025.

Sergeant Christy Browne told the court Moran was chanting and talking to himself but did not approach any members of the public.

Garda Brian O’Donnell showed to the court, the sword and a home-made, metal scabbard in which it was partially inserted.

There was an audible gasp from the body of the court when the sword was removed from a Garda evidence bag and Judge Corcoran said she was issuing a destruction order for the item.

Garda O’Donnell confirmed to the court that Moran did not threaten or approach anyone with the weapon.

“He was dancing and chanting away to himself,” the Garda explained.

Garda O’Donnell said the accused “lives on the periphery of life and goes around with a religious group and preaches on their behalf”.

The court was told Moran has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Olivia Traynor said her client lived in India for a number of years and it was her understanding Moran had the blade because it was linked to religious ceremonies.

Ms Traynor said her client sold pamphlets on Shop Street and was involved with a religious group.

Judge Corcoran said that regardless of a person’s religious beliefs, they were not entitled to brandish a weapon in a public place and the sight of Moran with the sword and chanting to himself would doubtless have caused fear.

“I am horrified, I cannot relay how horrified I am,” the judge added.

Judge Corcoran said the maximum sentence open to the court was 12 months in prison but taking into account the guilty plea, good record and Ms Traynor’s plea in mitigation, the court would reduce the sentence to five months.

Judge Corcoran said the five months would be suspended in full for a period of two years, on conditions including Moran agreeing to stay out of Gawlay City for the period of suspension.

Moran spoke only to confirm he understood the order of the court and the conditions of the suspension.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: File photo of a samurai sword.