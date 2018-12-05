Judge accuses Craughwell woman of ‘cock and bull’ story over marriage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A judge has described a Craughwell woman’s humanist marriage as ‘mumbo jumbo’ and a ‘cock and bull story’ for the courts.

Patricia McLeish was before Killaloe District Court this week, charged with giving Gardai a false name when found to be driving without insurance.

Patricia McLeish of Shanbally, Craughwell – a mother of 9 – was stopped by Gardai at Bridgetown, Co. Clare on the 6th of March.

She was found to be driving without insurance and it was later revealed it was her eighth time doing so – and she was already disqualified on the date.

On the day, she gave her name as Patricia Fogarty to Garda John Jenks.

However, at Killaloe District Court this week, it emerged that is the surname of her partner whom she allegedly married in a humanist ceremony four years ago.

According to the Irish Times, Judge Patrick Durcan was having none of it – describing the marriage as ‘for the fairies’ and a ‘cock and bull story’.

He said the law provides procedures for entering into marriage, which he said imposes civil responsibility and obligations.

He said Patricia Fogarty is basically not her name and she has been living in an ‘unreal world’ – and convicted her of giving Gardai a false name.

Judge Durcan also jailed Ms. McLeish and banned for from driving for six years.