Joyce Country & Western Lakes Geopark receives green flag on final step for UNESCO status

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark in North Galway and South Mayo has been granted UNESCO Global Geopark status at the 10th UNESCO Global Geoparks Council meeting in Temuco, Chile.

This will be the first UNESCO Global Geopark in Connacht and the first on the island of Ireland to include a Gaeltacht (Dúiche Sheoigheach agus Tuar Mhic Éadaigh) and will be the fifth in the Island of Ireland, joining Burren and Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Cuilcagh Lakelands in Fermanagh and Cavan, Copper Coast in Waterford, and Mourne Gullion Strangford in Down and Armagh.

The Geopark covers twenty communities in North Galway and South Mayo and an area of approximately

The decision to grant UNESCO Global Geopark status will be ratified at the UNESCO executive board meeting in Paris in the spring of next year.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Michael Hegarty of the Joyce Country & Western Lakes Geopark said it was fantastic news for the Geopark.

