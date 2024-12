This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This year’s Joyce Country Truck Run will get underway tomorrow. (Sat, Dec 28th)

The annual event was meant to take place earlier this month – but was postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

The Joyce Country Truck Run is now in its fourth year, and all funds raised will go to Tuam Cancer Care.

The convoy will kick off tomorrow from Peacockes at Maam Cross at 5pm, heading towards Cong Village.

Photo – Joyce Country Truck Run