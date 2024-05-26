Journalism academic’s proposals adopted by Oireachtas Task Force

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Oireachtas Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life has taken on board a number of key policy proposals presented by a University of Galway journalism academic and former journalist – adopting them into the final report.
The Oireachtas Task Force report, published recently, outlines comprehensive recommendations to address the pervasive issue of abuse and harassment faced by politicians, with a particular focus on protecting women and minority groups, enhancing security measures and holding social media platforms accountable for online abuse.
Associate Professor of Journalism Tom Felle presented research findings about digital harassment and cyber abuse of female politicians to the expert group in September 2023.
He emphasised the urgent need for robust measures to combat cyber violence against female politicians. His presentation highlighted critical research findings from University of Galway, demonstrating the pervasive nature of online abuse and its severe impact on women in politics.
Key Findings from the University of Galway’s research included the revelation that around 96% of female politicians reported receiving abusive social media or electronic messages containing hate speech, foul language, and inappropriate comments.
It also found that 73% faced threats of physical violence, with 38% subjected to threats of rape or sexual violence; 28% reported being verbally abused in public, including disturbing incidents such as faeces being thrown and threats of acid attacks – and one in five considered quitting politics due to online harassment, underscoring the chilling effect of cyber violence.
Tom Felle’s key policy proposals are reflected in the Task Force’s recommendations, which include improving cooperation with An Garda Síochána in the reporting and investigation of digital threats; and providing psychological support services to local representatives, and equipping election candidates with training to protect against abuse.
It also recommends that Coimisiún na Meán should fully utilise its powers to regulate social media platforms and address online abuse.
“Adopting these critical measures is a significant step towards creating a safer and more inclusive political environment,” said Tom Felle.
“By enforcing stringent regulations on social media platforms, enhancing security for politicians, and promoting respectful discourse within political parties, we can combat the pervasive issue of cyber violence against women.
“These changes will not only protect current politicians but also encourage more women to participate in political life, ensuring that our democratic institutions are truly representative of our diverse society,” he added.
Pictured: Recommendations…Associate Professor of Journalism Tom Felle.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024
Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research
Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...
Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway
There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed ...
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks
There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...
Cutting speed at schools is far from simple process
The process of reducing speed limits outside schools is a complicated one, Galway County Council ...
Coláiste Muire Máthair Galway hosts two events to highlight inclusion for all
A Galway city school has revealed that there are 78 cultures and ethnicities represented amongst ...
Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show
The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opene...
Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event
Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthil...
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow
A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...