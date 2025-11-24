Johnson & Johnson expanding neurovascular research and stroke care in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Johnson & Johnson is expanding its neurovascular R&D Activities in Galway, a move which will advance the treatment of stroke.

This latest endeavour will enable the MedTech company to expand stroke-specific and liquid embolic procedural R&D capabilities at its Ballybrit base.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke says this development will further our capabilities in neurovascular research and stroke care.

He added it will enhance our innovation ecosystem but also deliver real impact for patients worldwide.

IDA Ireland works with Johnson & Johnson MedTech in Galway and across its Irish operations.