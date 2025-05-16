  • Services

Joe Loughnane disappointed with HSE's decision not to implement Adam's Protocols

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Joe Loughnane says he’s disappointed with the HSE’s decision not to implement Adam’s Protocols named in memory of his brother

This means a separate emergency department for people presenting with suicidal ideation will not be considered by the Health Service Executive

In February Adam Loughnane presented himself at UHG A&E in distress and experiencing suicidal ideation, but left the hospital and later that day died by suicide

Regional Executive Officer for HSE West and Northwest Tony Canavan says there won’t be a separate mental health A&E

He told Galway Bay FM news they plan to integrate more psychology services into current EDs

Adam’s brother Joe Loughnane spearheaded the online petition for a separate facility and he told Galway Talks their only option now is to take to the streets

 

 

