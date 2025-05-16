Joe Loughnane disappointed with HSE's decision not to implement Adam's Protocols

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Joe Loughnane says he’s disappointed with the HSE’s decision not to implement Adam’s Protocols named in memory of his brother

This means a separate emergency department for people presenting with suicidal ideation will not be considered by the Health Service Executive

In February Adam Loughnane presented himself at UHG A&E in distress and experiencing suicidal ideation, but left the hospital and later that day died by suicide

Regional Executive Officer for HSE West and Northwest Tony Canavan says there won’t be a separate mental health A&E

He told Galway Bay FM news they plan to integrate more psychology services into current EDs

Adam’s brother Joe Loughnane spearheaded the online petition for a separate facility and he told Galway Talks their only option now is to take to the streets