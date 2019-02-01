Galway Bay fm newsroom – A development plan with an objective of creating 150 new jobs over the next 5 years in the Carna/Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara has been launched.
The plan was formulated by Údarás na Gaeltacha with input from four local community organisations and a number of statutory agencies .
In announcing the plan in Carna last evening the Údarás C.E.O., Micheál Ó hÉanaigh placed particular emphasis on the development of a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
Jobs plan for part of Connemara launched
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A development plan with an objective of creating 150 new jobs over the next 5 years in the Carna/Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara has been launched.