Jobs boost for Galway city as hospitality tech company announces expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

At least 20 new jobs are coming to Galway city, as a leading hospitality technology company has announced its expansion.

Kappture is currently operating from Portershed, but will find a new home in the city for its expanded Software Development Hub.

The company works with some of the world’s most iconic live event brands including Croke Park, six English Premier League clubs, Cheltenham and Punchestown.

The team will focus on the development of its AI platform, BRISK, as well as innovating on its core EPOS solutions.