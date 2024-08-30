  • Services

JFC Manufacturing in Tuam unveils multi-million euro new factory

JFC Manufacturing in Tuam has unveiled it’s brand new multi-million euro factory.

The new building at Weir Road is twice the size of the original plant.


A key product on the new line will be the JFC Evolution Robotic Calf rearing system and feeders.

And speaking today, Director John Concannon said there’s a lot more investment and job creation ahead.

JFC currently employs over 180 people directly in Tuam, and more than 650 around the world.

John Concannon has been speaking to Tom Gilmore about the new facility.

