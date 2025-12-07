Jeep Avenger wins CDV award

Jeep Ireland is celebrating after the Jeep Avenger Car-Derived Van (CDV) was awarded Car-Derived Van of the Year 2026 in association with Continental Tyres, at an awards ceremony held in Dublin.

The Avenger was selected following a vote by 13 of Ireland’s most experienced commercial vehicle journalists who are members of the Motoring Media Association of Ireland (MMAI).

Described as an exceptional blend of capability, efficiency and versatility for commercial users and fleet customers, it is available in both 100% electric (BEV) and Hybrid powertrains. Jeep Ireland chiefs say it delivers true Jeep DNA thanks to its unique combination of style, functionality, technology and all-weather and all-terrain capability.

Jeep’s next-generation powertrains provide low running costs, impressive payload capacity and clever load-space usability. Its advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies also set a new benchmark in the segment.

“We are delighted to see the Jeep Avenger CDV recognised with this prestigious title,” said John Saunders, managing director at Jeep Ireland.

“It captures exactly what Irish businesses are looking for, a dependable, stylish and economical solution that doesn’t compromise on capability.”

The Jeep Avenger CDV is available to order now across the Jeep dealer network with pricing starting from €30,627 RRSP (€24,900 ex-VAT).

Pictured: The Jeep Avenger CDV.