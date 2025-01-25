Jeep adapts pricing strategy to boost confidence in shifting to EV model

Jeep Ireland is levelling the playing field by equalising the price of their Avenger range in order to simplify the car-buying experience and boost confidence in the shift to electric vehicles (EVs). For the first time, the entire Jeep Avenger range – encompassing petrol, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains – will be available at the same price, starting from €29,995.

This might just be the start of things to come from other brands too, but Jeep is the first to the table. Jeep say that this groundbreaking “common pricing” approach removes the cost barrier often associated with EV adoption, ensuring customers can choose the powertrain that best suits their lifestyle without worrying about a price premium for going electric.

But Jeep Ireland’s innovation doesn’t stop there. Recognising that some customers may feel uncertain about making the leap to electric, Jeep Ireland is offering an exclusive ‘Peace of Mind’ guarantee. Customers who purchase the fully electric Jeep Avenger can drive it for six months, and if it doesn’t meet their expectations, they can exchange it for a petrol or hybrid version.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative pricing and guarantee to the Irish market. The Jeep Avenger has been designed to deliver exceptional performance and versatility across all powertrains.

“By introducing common pricing and the ‘Peace of Mind’ offer, we’re making it easier than ever for Irish drivers to embrace electric vehicles while providing a safety net for those still exploring this exciting transition,” says John Saunders, Managing Director at Jeep Ireland.

There are three variants: Longitude starting at €29,995; Altitude beginning at €32,995; and Summit at €35,995. Electric prices are quoted after SEAI grant and VRT relief.

The Jeep Avenger, crowned European Car of the Year 2023, combines rugged Jeep DNA with modern styling, advanced technology, and outstanding efficiency. Whether petrol, hybrid, or fully electric, every Avenger offers the same iconic Jeep experience that has captured hearts worldwide.

Jeep Ireland’s Freedom to Choose Electric Offer is available now.

Pictured: The Jeep Avenger.